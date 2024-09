ELIZABETHTOWN — The second annual Grape Escape bike ride scheduled for Saturday has been postponed a week because of Hurricane Dorian.

The event is now Sept. 14 at 9 a.m.

The ride, hosted by the town of Elizabethtown, will start and end at the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery. The scenic route is through the county with various stops, including at Lu Mil Vineyard outside of Dublin.

For more information contact Cameron West at cwest@elizabethtownnc.org or 910-862-2066.

