Dorian: Outer Banks hit probability increases

ELIZABETHTOWN — Shelters will open later, and Hurricane Dorian will arrive a little later than expected.

But the Category 2 storm is still a force to be reckoned with and Wednesday afternoon forecast paths indicate it will take a swipe at the North Carolina coast. Once thought to possibly parallel the coast from Wilmington to Cape Lookout and skirt away, models now indicate there could be landfall in that zone.

In his morning news conference, Gov. Roy Cooper said, “Hurricane Dorian has its sights set on North Carolina. We will not underestimate the damage this storm can cause. The greatest threats are to our coastal communities and their inland neighbors.”

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, the storm was about due east of Jacksonville, Florida. It was forecast to be just below the North Carolina-South Carolina state line offshore at 8 p.m. Thursday and directly over Cape Lookout about 8 a.m. Friday. By Saturday morning at 8, it would be well off into the waters off the New England coastline far away from North Carolina.

Bladen County is expected to get wind gusts in the neighborhood of 50 mph or more, and rain of about 6 to 10 inches with flash flooding up to 15 inches. The Cape Fear River worries are more downstream, with moderate flooding expected at Burgaw.

Four shelters in Bladen County, originally scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Wednesday, are now opening at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Public schools released early Wednesday and will be out Thursday and Friday. Bladen Community College ends classes at 5 p.m. Wednesday and won’t return until Monday at the earliest.

The black circle and line indicate a tropical/subtropical cyclone, in this case Hurricane Dorian. The brown shade near it is a extent of winds greater than 74 mph; the next gradient of green is wind greater than 58 mph; and the outer green is wind exceeding 39 mph. The red along the coastline indicates storm surge warning. The orange is hurricane warning. The yellow is tropical storm watch.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.