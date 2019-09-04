Dorian: Early voting has to end today, not Friday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Early voting in Bladen County is coming to a halt today, courtesy of Hurricane Dorian.

County offices, to include the Bladen County Board of Elections, will be closed on Thursday and Friday. As a consequence, early voting will also be shuttered at the Board of Elections office site and at the Tar Heel Municipal Building.

One cannot be open without the other, even though they operate different times. The board office on Cypress Street in Elizabethtown closes today at 5 p.m., and the site in Tar Heel on N.C. 87 closes at 7 p.m.

Friday had been the last scheduled day of early voting.

Election Day is Tuesday for North Carolina’s 9th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The race is between Republican state Sen. Dan Bishop, Democrat Dan McCready, Allen Smith of the Green Party and Jeff Scott of the Libertarian Party. All are from Charlotte.

District 9 stretches from the northern portion of Bladen County and southern portion of Cumberland County to the eastern side of Mecklenburg County, with all of Union, Anson, Richmond, Scotland and Robeson counties included.

The 9th District race is being held because of voter irregularities centered primarily in Bladen County. Eleven people have been arrested so far in connection to an investigation led by Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. She said most recently the probe remains open.

There have been court appearances but no convictions in those cases.

The seat was previously held by Robert Pittenger of Charlotte. It has been in the hands of Republicans since 1963.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_9th-2.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

