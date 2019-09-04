ELIZABETHTOWN — Lock and Dam No. 2 is still being worked on just outside the city limits. The dam, which was severely impacted by Hurricane Florence, has remained closed along with the park area.

“The contractor has finished the in-water work and is now demobilizing the barges, crane and other equipment,” said Dana L. Matics, the Piedmont assistant operations project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The in-water work was down in what is called a scour hole. Scour holes occur when a high speed flow of water washes out an area around the supports or foundations of a structure. They often happen around bridge supports as well.

”As expected, the heavy equipment used took a toll on the area and the contractor is working to re-pave, repair and otherwise restore the area to its state prior to the contract beginning,” said Matics.

Locks Road is troubled by ruts and will need repair, but officials believe completion will come this month or early in October.

Other buildings will need repairs as well. Among them is the lockmaster’s house, which has been debated for demolition or removal.

The repairs will include restoring the road, lawn, parking and the boat ramp facilities. The ramp being closed, along with the one adjacent to Tory Hole Park, has been quite disruptive to a number of area fishermen who access the Cape Fear River.

Earlier in the year the project to fix the scour hole was put on hold because of an annual moratorium preventing work because of the migratory fish spawning season. That moratorium was lifted for this project on June 1, Matics had reported.

Once given the green light, armor stone was put in as the final layer.

Originally the project was to wrap up at the end of August, but there have been some delays.

By Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal