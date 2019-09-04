Dorian creeps closer to Bladen County

National Hurricane Center The black circle and line indicate a tropical/subtropical cyclone, in this case Hurricane Dorian. The brown shade near it is a extent of winds greater than 74 mph; the next gradient of green is wind greater than 58 mph; and the outer green is wind exceeding 39 mph. The red along the coastline indicates storm surge warning. The orange is hurricane warning. The yellow is tropical storm watch. - National Hurricane Center -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Hurricane Dorian’s rain bands are expected to penetrate Bladen County overnight, with a long day into night Thursday on the way.

The Category 2 storm that has killed 20 and destroyed the Bahamas slapped the southeastern coastline from Florida to the Carolinas on Wednesday. At 8 p.m., it was packing sustained wind of 110 mph — a tick below Category 3, or major hurricane status — and was about 220 miles from Wilmington over the Atlantic Ocean east of the South Carolina-Georgia state line.

It was expected to be just south of Myrtle Beach in the afternoon and to pull alongside Wilmington overnight Thursday into Friday. By 2 p.m. Friday, it is expected to be moving off the Outer Banks, possibly having made landfall between Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras.

Bladen County, led by its director of Emergency Services, has made preparations for its third hurricane in 35 months. Nathan Dowless and County Manager Greg Martin have spearheaded department heads in a number of areas to include shelters, aid workers and supplies.

The region was struck by Hurricane Matthew on Oct. 8, 2016, and by Hurricane Florence on Sept. 14, 2018.

Shelters were to open Thursday morning at 8 a.m. at four public schools. The municipalities of Elizabethtown, White Lake, Bladenboro, Clarkton and Dublin all declared a state of emergency, with Elizabethtown and White Lake enacting 11 p.m. curfews for Thursday night.

Public schools released at 1 p.m. Wednesday and will not return before Monday. Bladen Community College released at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will not return before Monday.

County offices closed Thursday and Friday. The move brought an end to the early voting in Tuesday’s special election for the 9th District seat from North Carolina to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Forecasters expected Dorian to dump five to 10 inches of rain on Bladen County, with as much as 15 inches in flash flooding. The southern end of the county, hammered a year ago by flooding from the Cape Fear, Black and South rivers, was expected to see the worst of the storm’s rain and wind but not have the kind of flooding like a year ago.

Wind gusts are expected to hit 50 mph or more.

The troubled Kelly dike, a 14.3-mile earthern barrier that extends into Pender County, had 17 breaches patched this summer. The Cape Fear River is not expected to have flooding problems much further north of Burgaw.

Duke Energy said Dorian could cause more than 700,000 power outages in eastern regions of North Carolina and South Carolina.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 91-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

