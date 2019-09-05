ELIZABETHTOWN — Rain began overnight Wednesday into Thursday associated with Hurricane Dorian as it took aim on southeastern North Carolina.

Unlike Hurricane Florence 51 weeks ago, Dorian’s eye is expected to skirt the coast rather than going inland with a direct hit. Hurricane Matthew struck here Oct. 8, 2016; this is Bladen County’s third hurricane in 35 months.

Flash flooding of up to 15 inches is a concern in Bladen County, with six to 10 inches of rain and winds exceeding 40 mph and possibly 50 mph possible late Thursday and into Friday. Flooding on the Cape Fear River was forecast to be moderate in Burgaw, to the south of Bladen County.

Shelters were to open Thursday morning at 8 a.m. at four public schools. The municipalities of Elizabethtown, White Lake, Bladenboro, Clarkton and Dublin all declared a state of emergency, with Elizabethtown and White Lake enacting 11 p.m. curfews for Thursday night.

Public schools released at 1 p.m. Wednesday and will not return before Monday. Bladen Community College closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will not return before Monday.

County offices are closed Thursday and Friday. The move brought an end to the early voting in Tuesday’s special election for the 9th District seat from North Carolina to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The shelter locations are:

• West Bladen High School, N.C. 410, Bladenboro. This shelter includes special needs accomodations.

• East Bladen High School, 5600 N.C. 87, Elizabethtown. This shelter is pet friendly.

• Bladen Lakes Elementary School, 9554 Johnsontown Road, Elizabethtown.

• East Arcadia School, 21451 N.C. 87, Riegelwood.

BARTS, the Bladen County public transportation system, is available to assist residents. Call 910-862-7809 for shelter questions.

Those seeking shelter are reminded these are temporary places to stay, and are not intended to provide the comforts of home, a news release says. Those who can stay with relatives or friends are encouraged to do so.

Those going to the shelter are encouraged to bring their own blanket and pillow, although blankets are available; bring medications, several days of clothing, personal hygiene items and special dietary items. If bringing a pet, remember food, supplies, bowls, leashes, etc.

Hobbies such as card games or books to pass the time should also be brought.

The shelters will not permit admittance for anyone with alcohol, drugs or weapons. Also, air mattresses and mattresses are not permitted due to space limitations.

National Hurricane Center

The black circle and line indicate a tropical/subtropical cyclone, in this case Hurricane Dorian. The brown shade near it is a extent of winds greater than 74 mph; the next gradient of green is wind greater than 58 mph; and the outer green is wind exceeding 39 mph. The red along the coastline indicates storm surge warning. The orange is hurricane warning. The yellow is tropical storm watch. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_dorian-5-am-thu-shade.jpeg National Hurricane Center

The black circle and line indicate a tropical/subtropical cyclone, in this case Hurricane Dorian. The brown shade near it is a extent of winds greater than 74 mph; the next gradient of green is wind greater than 58 mph; and the outer green is wind exceeding 39 mph. The red along the coastline indicates storm surge warning. The orange is hurricane warning. The yellow is tropical storm watch. National Hurricane Center https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_dorian-5-am-thu-cone.jpeg National Hurricane Center

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal