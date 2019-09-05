ELIZABETHTOWN — Hurricane Dorian’s wind and rain increased throughout Bladen County on Thursday morning.

The day is expected to continue with increasing intensity, peaking late in the day or the evening.

The storm has spun off several cyclones, or what is believed to be tornadoes, in South Carolina and North Carolina this morning. Tornadoes are generally seen and later confirmed by weather service officials.

Bladen County is under a tornado watch through 4 p.m., a tropical storm warning through 4:30 p.m. and a flash flood watch through 8 p.m. Friday. A tornado watch means conditions make them possible; if a tornado warning follows, this means it is happening or imminent.

Wind mid-morning was out of the east-northeast at better than 20 mph, and was forecast to get close to or exceed 30 mph later. Gusts could be 30 to 50 mph. Power outages have been reported in Robeson and Columbus counties.

Rain is forecast to begin diminishing near sunrise on Friday, an indication the eyewall of Dorian will have passed.

The storm was a Category 3, meaning winds greater than 111 mph, this morning. The winds were measured at about 115 mph for several hours.

Dorian spent the morning crawling up the South Carolina coast at about 7 mph. It was less than 100 miles from shore, and the eye moved within 200 miles of Bladen County.

In a morning press conference, State Highway Patrol Commander Col. Glenn McNeill urged those who do get out not to drive through flooded roads. The safety message is turn around, don’t drown.

Several sections of U.S. 17 between Leland and Shallotte have been closed, due to debris.

Mike Sprayberry, the director of N.C. Emergency Management, said there have been deployments of 23 swift water rescue teams, 53 boats, 178 National Guard vehicles, seven urban search and rescue teams, nine ambulance strike teams, and 16 search and rescue aircraft. There are 488 guardsmen activated.

The four shelters opened in Bladen County are part of 50 in the state, the governor said. There are 45 school districts closed today, including Bladen County.

National Hurricane Center

This map from 8 a.m. Thursday puts Bladen County in the highest range for expected flash flooding.

This map from 8 a.m. Thursday puts Bladen County in the highest range for expected flash flooding. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Burney's Sweets & More is among several businesses closed Thursday.

Burney’s Sweets & More is among several businesses closed Thursday. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Melvins' is among several businesses closed Thursday.

Melvins’ is among several businesses closed Thursday. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

A marina at White Lake has a full shelter of boats covered as Hurricane Dorian approaches Thursday morning.

A marina at White Lake has a full shelter of boats covered as Hurricane Dorian approaches Thursday morning.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal