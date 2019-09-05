Dorian: Curfew countywide tonight, about 100 in shelters; just 115 miles from Wilmington

The Associated Press Emerald Isle town employees work to clear the road after a tornado hit as Hurricane Dorian moved up the East Coast. -

BLADENBORO — Days are long, and sleep is short.

Nathan Dowless, Bladen County’s director of Emergency Services, got a lift in the grind of dealing with Hurricane Dorian on Wednesday night just before it approached.

“We got a call from a lady on this road,” Dowless said at a press conference hosted by West Bladen High School on Thursday morning. “She said, ‘I know my roof is going to leak, I’ve got the tarps. I just need someone to put it on the roof.”

Dowless’ team made a call to the fire chief in Bladenboro.

“He said we’ll be there tomorrow morning,” Dowless said. “Those guys, as volunteers, just being willing to help.”

He shook his head in appreciation, and said it’s moments like that which remind everyone of the goodness in people that comes out in tough times.

It was another chapter for this county as it deals with a third hurricane in 35 months. Matthew came Oct. 8, 2016, and Florence was here Sept. 14, 2018.

Thursday began with rain, and wind picked up through the morning. Dorian jogged along the South Carolina coast, headed for North Carolina.

At 2 p.m., the storm’s sustained wind was 110 mph with its eye just off Cape Romain, South Carolina, about 60 miles south of Myrtle Beach and 115 miles from Wilmington. It is moving north-northeast at about 8 mph. Tropical storm force winds extended out 195 miles.

One death in North Carolina is connected to the storm, and another has been reported in Florida. Dorian killed at least 20 in the Bahamas. In Emerald Isle, a water spout or tornado ripped through a camping establishment.

Dowless said first responders are expecting 70 to 80 mph gusts of wind about “dark-thirty.”

Dowless, in his briefing, said a countywide curfew goes into effect at 11 p.m. Thursday night and continues until 7 a.m. Friday. All the municipalities previously announcing curfews aligned as well, and that list included Elizabethtown, White Lake and Bladenboro.

The most significant damage so far has been to a roof on a building commonly known as the museum in Kelly. There’s been no reported tornadoes, though there have been in neighboring counties. The closest was likely in Pender County near the Bladen County line; it is not known if that was linked to the roof damage in Kelly.

Shelters are open at four public schools and as of about mid-morning were hosting about 100.

The county has made no changes to its set-up or policies at the shelters. There is no requirement for Social Security number or photo identification.

The shelter locations are:

• West Bladen High School, N.C. 410, Bladenboro. This shelter includes special needs accomodations.

• East Bladen High School, 5600 N.C. 87, Elizabethtown. This shelter is pet friendly.

• Bladen Lakes Elementary School, 9554 Johnsontown Road, Elizabethtown.

• East Arcadia School, 21451 N.C. 87, Riegelwood.

There have been a number of teams come through this week staged in Bladen County before departing for assignments. Combined with those helping here, about 200 have been fed regularly at the Armory. There are about 50 to 60 staying at the Bladen County Emergency Services Training Center near White Lake, also known as the old prison.

Dowless outlined a number of entities from outside of Bladen County assisting.

• A McDowell County team is assisting in the Emergency Operations Center.

• Two fire strike teams are here, one from Murphy that is at White Lake Fire Department, and one from Valleytown Fire Department at Bladenboro. Valleytown is in Cherokee County.

• Two swift water rescue teams are here, one from Davie County at Kelly and one from Cherokee Nation at Bladenboro.

• One ambulance strike team from Tennessee has been staged strategically in the county.

The first-year director said there had been no reports of power outages at 11 a.m., though there have been some in neighboring Robeson and Columbus counties.

BARTS, the Bladen County public transportation system, is available to assist residents getting to shelters. Call 910-862-7809 for shelter questions.

Those seeking shelter are reminded these are temporary places to stay, and are not intended to provide the comforts of home, a news release says. Those who can stay with relatives or friends are encouraged to do so.

Those going to the shelter are encouraged to bring their own blanket and pillow, although blankets are available; bring medications, several days of clothing, personal hygiene items and special dietary items. If bringing a pet, remember food, supplies, bowls, leashes, etc.

Hobbies such as card games or books to pass the time should also be brought.

The shelters will not permit admittance for anyone with alcohol, drugs or weapons. Also, air mattresses and mattresses are not permitted due to space limitations.

Anyone wishing to volunteer is asked to contact Bladen County Disaster Recovery Team, which is handling a coordinated effort for immediate and long-term recovery throughout the county. Go online to bladendisasterrecoveryteam.org, or call 910-862-7811, or email bdrt19@gmail.com.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.

