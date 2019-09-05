Dorian: Intensity increases as night falls on Bladen County

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal The Kelly Museum had roof damage before the peak of the storm came through later Thursday. -

KELLY — As a gray day began to turn to darkness, Bladen County was holding up fairly well against Hurricane Dorian.

A roof at the Kelly Museum was significantly damaged, but otherwise there were no reports of major problems in the county, Nathan Dowless said at an afternoon press conference at East Bladen High School.

Dowless, the director of Emergency Services, said shelters at four public schools rose in population during the day, climbing closer to 200.

“I think some of the higher winds, bands that have been at Charleston and Myrtle Beach, are about to move through here between 10 and 1,” he said. “We still have the same resources staged. We have had a couple of traffic accidents, but no other damage other than the museum.”

Dowless said there were tornado warnings, but none confirmed or sighted. One on the other side of the Pender County line is believed to have been the closest.

A team from McDowell County is helping in the Emergency Operations Center.

“They have a radar, and can look at total rainfall in the county,” Dowless said. “One area in Kelly is at 7 inches. Everywhere else, is so far 3 or 4.”

And that was about 4 p.m.

In its 5 p.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was 45 miles south-southeast of Myrtle Beach, and about 85 miles south-southwest of Wilmington. Winds were sustained at 105 mph, and Dorian was moving at a 10 mph clip northeast.

The report said Dorian would move near or over the North Carolina coastline. Hurricane-force winds were extending out 60 miles, and tropical storm force winds were out to 220 miles.

Rainfall projections had not changed much if at all. Bladen County is likely to get between 6 and 10 inches, with flash flooding producing up to 15 inches.

Tornadoes remained possible.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

