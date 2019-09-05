ELIZABETHTOWN — A forum hoping to draw an audience of substance abuse providers has been added to the community gatherings by the Bladen County Opioid Task Force.

The meeting is Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. at the Health Department.

A news release says in part, “The opioid, alcohol, and other substance abuse issue continue to take a dramatic toll on the residents and families of Bladen County. The county will begin to identify the depth of the issue, identify services and community supports needed to combat the issue of substance abuse.”

Assistance from the Kate B. Reynolds Foundation has allowed the county to move forward with an assessment, from which a strategic plan will be developed.

More information is available from Dr. Cathy Gantz at 910-872-6256, or through email at cgantz@bladenco.org.

The following are the other communities or target audiences, dates, times and sites:

• Religious organizations: Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., Elizabethtown Baptist Church fellowship hall, 1800 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown.

• Sheriff’s Office/EMS: Sept. 19, time TBS, Sheriff’s Office, 299 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown.

In addition to these, there is a survey available online at http://app.surveymethods.com/EndUser.aspx?A783EFF7AFE0F3F5A3.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_opioids-1.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal