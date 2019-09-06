ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County awakened Friday morning to the remnants of its third hurricane in 35 months.

Damage from Hurricane Dorian was being assessed as the new day dawned. Through the night, the Category 1 storm passed the coastline from South Carolina to North Carolina, its eye at 5 a.m. moving northeast at 14 mph about 25 miles east of Cape Lookout and 55 miles southwest of Cape Hatteras.

Maximum sustained winds were near 90 mph with gusts just higher. Hurricane-force winds of 74 mph or greater extended 45 miles and tropical-storm force winds extended 220 miles, which included Bladen County overnight.

Tornadic activity that accompanied the storm Friday was diminishing, and the watch that included Bladen County expired.

Bladen County remained, at 6 a.m., under a tropical storm warning until 1 p.m. Friday, and a flood advisory until 11 p.m. Rain was expected to end and winds be under 20 mph by 8 a.m.

Four County Electric Membership Corp., which serves 10,897 members in Bladen County, reported 847 affected by power outages, or just under 8 percent. Its website said 85 percent of members had power.

Duke Energy’s outage map, at 6 a.m., reported 18 active outages and 1,011 customers without power. It serves 8,886 in the county. The estimated time of restoration was “awaiting storm impacts.”

Shelters were open at four public schools in the county: West Bladen High, East Bladen High, Bladen Lakes Primary and East Arcadia School.

Along the Outer Banks, the morning was expected to be rough. It was expected that waves might reach the first-floor ceilings of buildings on the narrow strip of land. An estimated 1,000 people stayed along the 200-mile stretch, the Associated Press reported.

Dorian hit the Bahamas with 185 mph winds, killing at least 30. Florida was spared a brush with the eyewall but took on a lot of rain and wind. Dorian grazed Georgia and South Carolina before arrival alongside the Old North State. Four deaths in the Southeast were connected to the storm, including an 85-year-old in North Carolina who fell off a ladder preparing his home for the storm.

Mike Burnette, a senior vice president of Electrice Cooperatives, said many in North Carolina should be prepared for long power outages.

Damage from twisters that spun off the storm were in Emerald Isle and Carolina Shores.

Bladen County was hammed by hurricanes Matthew and Florence a mere 23 months apart. Matthew arrived Oct. 8, 2016, and Florence came 51 weeks ago, on Sept. 14, 2018. Each of those had more river flooding due to landfalls that carried the storms inland and filled rivers and streams in the central part of the state.

The Cape Fear, Black and South rivers were not expected to flood in Bladen County from Dorian. Flash flooding, however, was a significant concern. The forecasts had projected 6 to 10 inches of rainfall, with flash flooding of 15 inches. In Kelly on Friday afternoon, one measurement from Bladen County’s Emergency Operations Center had already registered 7 inches; most of the rest of the county had 3 to 4 inches at the time. This was before the peak of the storm.

