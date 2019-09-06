Dorian: Bladen damage assessment encouraging; about 1,000 still without power

National Hurricane Center -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Early reports Friday on damage assessment in Bladen County are encouraging, county officials say.

Nathan Dowless, director of Emergency Services, is about to conduct a morning briefing. He said the only significant structure damage he was made aware of remains the Kelly Museum on Natmore Road, which was damaged Thursday afternoon before the peak of the storm overnight.

Duke Energy and Four County Electric Membership Corp., the county’s primary providers of power, were each working to reduce outages that affected more than 1,800 customers at 6 a.m. By 8:30 a.m., Duke Energy was reporting about 300 and Four County 735.

County commission Chairman Charles Ray Peterson said the cleaned up canal in Bladenboro had held up well through the storm. There was no standing water in downtown.

Throughout most of the county, the primary issues seemed to be trees down here and there.

Bladen County remained, at 8 a.m., under a flood advisory until 11 p.m. A tropical storm warning has been canceled.

At 8 a.m., Dorian had sustained winds of 90 mph and was moving 14 mph northeast about 10 miles west-southwest of Cape Hatteras. The National Hurricane Center said in its advisory the storm should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England tonight and Saturday morning, and then across Nova Scotia late Saturday or Saturday night.

Dorian is the third hurricane in 35 months to impact Bladen County. Matthew made landfall Oct. 8, 2018, and Florence came Sept. 14, 2018.

Shelters were open at four public schools in the county: West Bladen High, East Bladen High, Bladen Lakes Primary and East Arcadia School.

Dorian hit the Bahamas with 185 mph winds, killing at least 30. Florida was spared a brush with the eyewall but took on a lot of rain and wind. Dorian grazed Georgia and South Carolina before arrival alongside the Old North State. Four deaths in the Southeast were connected to the storm, including an 85-year-old in North Carolina who fell off a ladder preparing his home for the storm.

Damage from twisters that spun off the storm were in Emerald Isle and Carolina Shores.

The Cape Fear, Black and South rivers were not expected to flood in Bladen County from Dorian. Flash flooding, however, was a significant concern. The forecasts had projected 6 to 10 inches of rainfall, with flash flooding of 15 inches. In Kelly on Friday afternoon, one measurement from Bladen County’s Emergency Operations Center had already registered 7 inches; most of the rest of the county had 3 to 4 inches at the time. This was before the peak of the storm.

National Hurricane Center https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_dorian-fri-8-am-cone.jpeg National Hurricane Center

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.