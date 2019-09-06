Dorian: Bladen County ‘dodged a bullet’; schools, college likely resume Monday

National Hurricane Center - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Nathan Dowless, director of Emergency Services, tells a group Friday morning Bladen County 'dodged a bullet.' Behind him are commissioners Ray Britt (left) and Charles Ray Peterson. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Reporting to various agency leaders Friday morning, the director of Emergency Services said Bladen County “dodged a bullet” with Hurricane Dorian.

“No deaths, some trees in roadways but most have been resolved with fire departments,” Dowless said at a 9 a.m. briefing. “It was pretty quiet. It wasn’t nothing like we expected, which is a good thing.”

Dorian made landfall at Cape Hatteras about 9 a.m. Residents on the Outer Banks said flooding was the worst seen in more than a quarter century.

Dowless and Charles Ray Peterson, the chairman of the county commissioners, offered thanks to those that had come in to help. Bladen County had a number of entities here to assist, and was a staging location for others.

Dowless said all but the McDowell County crew in the Emergency Operations Center have been released back to the state for reassignment.

At the four schools serving as shelters, numbers dwindled quickly as daylight took over the gray skies. By just after 9 a.m., less than 20 total were at East Bladen High School and West Bladen High School. There were no residents at Bladen Lakes Primary and East Arcadia School.

A curfew that lasted until 7 a.m. expired and will not be renewed. County leaders were talking about the end to the state of emergency declared earlier in the week as well.

Dr. Robert Taylor, superintendent of Bladen County Schools, said he was “about 90 percent” sure school would resume on Monday morning.

Dr. Amanda Lee, president of Bladen Community College, was in similar thought process.

“We are still evaluating the campus and waiting to hear about the conditions in the area,” she wrote in a text to the Bladen Journal. “If all continues in the positive direction it is moving in now, we will resume our regular schedule on Monday.”

Dowless was directing a number of county entities toward wrapping up emergency operations. With the number of things donated for hurricane victims, county officials were looking to redirect them to areas that took harder hits from the storm, such as Brunswick, New Hanover and Onslow counties in North Carolina, and the areas of Myrtle Beach and Charleston in South Carolina.

“We don’t anticipate any flooding issues,” Dowless said. “We went to Bladenboro about midnight, and it was business as normal.

“Last time I checked, there was minor rising of the river but nothing to be alarmed about. We dodged a bullet on this one.”

Power outages were being resolved by Duke Energy, Four County Electric Membership Corp. and South River Electric Membership Corp. Dowless said when he came in before dawn there were about 2,200 without power; that number by 9 a.m. was down to about 1,200.

Bladen County remained, at 8 a.m., under a flood advisory until 11 p.m. A tropical storm warning had been canceled.

At 8 a.m., Dorian had sustained winds of 90 mph and was moving 14 mph northeast about 10 miles west-southwest of Cape Hatteras. The National Hurricane Center said in its advisory the storm should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England tonight and Saturday morning, and then across Nova Scotia late Saturday or Saturday night.

Dorian is the third hurricane in 35 months to impact Bladen County. Matthew made landfall Oct. 8, 2018, and Florence came Sept. 14, 2018.

Dorian hit the Bahamas with 185 mph winds, killing at least 30. Florida was spared a brush with the eyewall but took on a lot of rain and wind. The storm grazed Georgia and South Carolina before arrival alongside the Old North State. Four deaths in the Southeast were connected to the storm, including an 85-year-old in North Carolina who fell off a ladder preparing his home for the storm.

Damage from twisters that spun off the storm were in Emerald Isle and Carolina Shores.

Dowless said the highest rainfall total recorded was in the Kelly area at about 7 inches.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

