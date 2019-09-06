ELIZABETHTOWN — Early voting sites in Bladen County reopened Friday at noon and will remain open until 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the early voting sites will be open 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (This story originally posted times that were announced, then changed; the Bladen Journal apologizes for any inconvenience in not providing a more timely update.)

The sites are at the Bladen County Board of Elections Office, 301 S. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown, and the Tar Heel Municipal Building, 14867 N.C. 87 in Tar Heel.

Each had closed early because of Hurricane Dorian. The storm’s impact on Bladen County, however, allowed for the change.

Election Day is Tuesday for North Carolina’s 9th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The race is between Republican state Sen. Dan Bishop, Democrat Dan McCready, Allen Smith of the Green Party and Jeff Scott of the Libertarian Party. All are from Charlotte.

District 9 stretches from the northern portion of Bladen County and southern portion of Cumberland County to the eastern side of Mecklenburg County, with all of Union, Anson, Richmond, Scotland and Robeson counties included.

The 9th District race is being held because of voter irregularities centered primarily in Bladen County. Eleven people have been arrested so far in connection to an investigation led by Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal