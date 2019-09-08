BLADENBORO — Hurricane Dorian could have been a lot worse.

That was the consensus of the community in downtown Bladenboro on Friday afternoon, despite the fact that windows were still boarded up on most of the buildings with large glass panes.

Dorian came alongside North Carolina the night before, a Category 2 hurricane with 90 mph winds hugging the coastline. This small Bladen County town, with the flood-prone Bryant Swamp Canal running through, was heavily damaged by Florence 51 weeks earlier and Matthew 23 months before that.

Less than 24 hours after Dorian, Bladenboro had the appearance of being shut down. But a closer inspection of the filled parking lots for local eateries offered a different tale.

“To me it was not as strong,” said Jean Guyton as she was coming out of Diamond Dave’s Grill as it was closing up.

Florence dumped nearly 3 feet of rainfall. Residents said that this time there was so much less.

Overall business owners were more prepared, with people getting gas in their generators, and being proactive about their property.

One such business was Lolli’s on Main, which was completely boarded up, and had water halfway up the walls last time. A video posted on their Facebook page showed that all the inventory had been packed away, and store props were stacked high so they could stay dry.

Around the corner at the hardware store Rayme Bryan was busy going though her day, cutting keys.

“This time it was less stressful,” she said. “Not as much rain, and last year it got flooded in here, I know.”

She said that the water was about 2 feet deep in the store, and at her house the water was all the way up to the ditch.

Most folks just got gas for their generators, and that was about it, as far as storm preparations, with some saying that they were still stocked from the last time.

Bryan was relieved that this storm was a lot less than last time.

Tammy Callahan, down at Benson’s Grill, said this was a lot different.

“We didn’t stay closed for a week or two,” she said. “We got right back to open up the next day.”

Like the other places along the street they had taped up the doors and boarded up the windows.

“We had our generators backed up for our freezers, in case we lost power,” Callahan said.

She was out at the fire department all through the night, and she said that they had a few trees down but that was about it.

“I’m just glad it wasn’t as bad as it was last time,” she said.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Tammy Callahan was hard at work taking orders as Benson’s Grill on Friday, less than 24 hours after Hurricane Dorian came by North Carolina. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Bensons.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Tammy Callahan was hard at work taking orders as Benson’s Grill on Friday, less than 24 hours after Hurricane Dorian came by North Carolina. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Rayme Bryan was busy in Bladenboro Hardware cutting keys. In the previous storm the store had about 2 feet of water. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_hardwarestore.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Rayme Bryan was busy in Bladenboro Hardware cutting keys. In the previous storm the store had about 2 feet of water.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal