CLARKTON — Town commissioners on Tuesday heard from a vendor about changing to automated water meters.

Glenn Heath, with Core and Main Waterworks, said the county was going to an automated system.

“We are proposing our bid, along with other distributors,” he said.

The county would install collectors, that would gather the data, and the collector would be on the water tower.

“This would allow you guys to become a fixed based meter reading system,” Heath said.

The county would be paying to have it installed and the town would give them rights to install it.

“The benefit of that is that it gives them more coverage in outlying areas,” Heath said.

Meters that the town is using would work with that same system, he said.

“You guys could actually get your meter reads from the collector that is being installed for Bladen County,” Heath said. “The only other thing we would have to do is set up separate accounts for the software.”

Commissioners also talked about the impending arrival Hurricane Dorian. Plans were made, but ultimately, there was little impact in Clarkton and throughout Bladen County from the storm.

Bryon Scott, of Thompson, Price, Scott and Adams and Company, shared the June ending budget with the town.

Bids were also opened for some items that the town had listed for sale in an open bid process.

Hall requested that the town purchase a small boat for hurricane emergencies. Hall said that the boat will fit in the back of a pickup truck and is only designed for a few people at a time in a rescue situation. The board also discussed using the depot building as a staging area for supplies if they were needed, and said that Linda Croom would be in charge of distributing the supplies if it became that serious.

Chris Hall, the town’s public works director, also asked about replacing signs that were missing from the outskirts of town, and the estimated cost for those is about $1,200.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Glenn Heath, of Core and Main Waterworks, shared a presentation at the Clarkton board meeting last Tuesday. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_heath.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Glenn Heath, of Core and Main Waterworks, shared a presentation at the Clarkton board meeting last Tuesday.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal