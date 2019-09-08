ELIZABETHTOWN — Out of 15 state Board of Education-governed schools in Bladen County, 11 met their growth expectations for the 2018-19 school year.

All but one, including 13 in the Bladen County Schools district and Emereau: Bladen Charter School, scored a C or D in the grading of North Carolina public schools released Wednesday. Six of the schools earning a C met growth expectations, and two of those with a D did not meet their growth expectations.

Three high schools — East Bladen, West Bladen and Bladen Early College High — earned a C and met growth expectations. Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy, which met its growth expectation, was the only school scoring an F.

All public schools, including charters, earn letter grades ranging from A to F. Schools are judged on students exceeding, meeting or not meeting academic growth expectations.

A spokeswoman for Bladen County Schools said because of Hurricane Dorian, the district was yet to offer its assessment.

“We will have more information on this,” said Valerie Newton. “With the hurricane we have not completely evaluated the data yet.”

The grades for schools in Bladen County were:

• C, and met growth expectations: Emereau, Elizabethtown Primary, Bladenboro Middle, West Bladen, East Bladen, Bladen Early College High.

• C, did not meet growth expectations: Clarkton School of Discovery, Bladenboro Primary.

• D, and met growth expectations: Plain View Primary, East Arcadia, Dublin Primary, Bladen Lakes Primary.

• D, did not meet growth expectations: Tar Heel Middle, Elizabethtown Middle.

• F, and met growth expectations: Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy.

Approximately one quarter of the state’s 2,523 public schools did not meet or exceed their expectations for student progress.

“Teachers across the state are working hard to ensure that students learn and achieve,” state Superintendent Mark Johnson said in a release. “We are making changes in Raleigh to help our students and teachers — with less time spent on testing and more time for instruction, getting money out of Raleigh and into classrooms where it belongs, and a regional support system better tailored to support schools.”

Low-performing schools are identified, in the annual assessment, as those that grade as a D or F.

Some of the other statistics that were calculated were college readiness, and teacher experience and advanced degrees.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal