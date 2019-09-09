ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, nutrition sites, meat markets and residential care facilities.
The following are those grades for restaurants:
• Galigo’s Family Restaurant, Clarkton, 98.5 percent, on Aug. 28.
• Jeffrey’s Bistro, Dublin, 98 percent, on Aug. 1.
• Domino’s, Elizabethtown, 97 percent, on Aug. 26.
• Subway, Bladenboro, 96.5 percent, on Aug. 2.
• Pizza Hut, Elizabethtown, 96 percent, on Aug. 15.
• Bojangles’, Elizabethtown, 95.5 percent, on Aug. 5.
• CW’s Cafe, White Lake, 95.5 percent, on Aug. 7.
• Dona Mary, Garland, 95.5 percent, on Aug. 16.
• Burney’s Sweets & More, Elizabethtown, 95 percent, on Aug. 8.
• Food Lion Deli, Elizabethtown, 95 percent, on Aug. 12.
• Food Plus, Bladenboro, 95 percent, on Aug. 13.
• El Patron Grill, Elizabethtown, 95 percent, on Aug. 23.
• Minute Man, White Lake, 95 percent, Aug. 26.
• Golden Run, Elizabethtown, 94 percent, on Aug. 28.
• Fresh Foods Deli, Bladenboro, 94 percent, on Sept. 3.
• Champs, Bladenboro, 92.5 percent, on Aug. 27.
• Taco Bell, Elizabethtown, 91.5 percent, on Aug. 7.
• China Town, Bladenboro, 91 percent, on Aug. 8.
• Diamond Dave’s, Bladenboro, 90.5 percent, on Aug. 29.
• Christopher’s Steakhouse & Seafood, 86.5 percent, on Aug. 15.
The following are those grades for nutrition sites:
• Bladenboro, 100 percent, on Aug. 30.
• Elizabethtown, 99 percent, on Aug. 23.
• Clarkton, 97.5 percent, on Aug. 14.
• Baltimore, Council, 97 percent, on Aug. 27.
• East Arcadia, 97 percent, on Aug. 27.
The following are those grades for meat markets:
• Inman’s IGA, Dublin, 95 percent, on Aug. 13.
• Fresh Foods, Clarkton, 94 percent, on Aug. 9.
The following are those grades for residential care facilities:
• West Bladen Assisted Living, Bladenboro, 94 percent, on Aug. 30.