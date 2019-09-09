ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, nutrition sites, meat markets and residential care facilities.

The following are those grades for restaurants:

• Galigo’s Family Restaurant, Clarkton, 98.5 percent, on Aug. 28.

• Jeffrey’s Bistro, Dublin, 98 percent, on Aug. 1.

• Domino’s, Elizabethtown, 97 percent, on Aug. 26.

• Subway, Bladenboro, 96.5 percent, on Aug. 2.

• Pizza Hut, Elizabethtown, 96 percent, on Aug. 15.

• Bojangles’, Elizabethtown, 95.5 percent, on Aug. 5.

• CW’s Cafe, White Lake, 95.5 percent, on Aug. 7.

• Dona Mary, Garland, 95.5 percent, on Aug. 16.

• Burney’s Sweets & More, Elizabethtown, 95 percent, on Aug. 8.

• Food Lion Deli, Elizabethtown, 95 percent, on Aug. 12.

• Food Plus, Bladenboro, 95 percent, on Aug. 13.

• El Patron Grill, Elizabethtown, 95 percent, on Aug. 23.

• Minute Man, White Lake, 95 percent, Aug. 26.

• Golden Run, Elizabethtown, 94 percent, on Aug. 28.

• Fresh Foods Deli, Bladenboro, 94 percent, on Sept. 3.

• Champs, Bladenboro, 92.5 percent, on Aug. 27.

• Taco Bell, Elizabethtown, 91.5 percent, on Aug. 7.

• China Town, Bladenboro, 91 percent, on Aug. 8.

• Diamond Dave’s, Bladenboro, 90.5 percent, on Aug. 29.

• Christopher’s Steakhouse & Seafood, 86.5 percent, on Aug. 15.

The following are those grades for nutrition sites:

• Bladenboro, 100 percent, on Aug. 30.

• Elizabethtown, 99 percent, on Aug. 23.

• Clarkton, 97.5 percent, on Aug. 14.

• Baltimore, Council, 97 percent, on Aug. 27.

• East Arcadia, 97 percent, on Aug. 27.

The following are those grades for meat markets:

• Inman’s IGA, Dublin, 95 percent, on Aug. 13.

• Fresh Foods, Clarkton, 94 percent, on Aug. 9.

The following are those grades for residential care facilities:

• West Bladen Assisted Living, Bladenboro, 94 percent, on Aug. 30.

