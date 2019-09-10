ELIZABETHTOWN — A meeting is Friday at 5 p.m. for the Bladen County Board of Elections.

The board will review all absentee-by-mail ballots returned since Tuesday’s special election, deciding if they count due to a requirement not being followed.

On Monday, the board meets at 11 a.m. to canvass the election.

Both meetings are at the board staff office, 301 S. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown.

The board met Monday and Tuesday of this week. Absentee-by-mail ballots were considered for the 9th District race between Democrat Dan McCready, Republican state Sen. Dan Bishop, Allen Smith of the Green Party and Jeff Scott of the Libertarian Party.

Bishop is the unofficial winner of Tuesday’s election, taking the seat formerly held by Robert Pittenger of Charlotte. Republicans have held this seat since 1963.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_vote19_2-1.jpg