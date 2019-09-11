WHITE LAKE — A public workshop for developing a management plan at White Lake is scheduled Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

The two-hour session will be held at the Town Hall.

A news release explaining the purpose says, “Many of the issues that concern lake users/residents are long-standing, and over time a variety of solutions and options have been considered. Some issues, such as invasive species are new to the lake. What do we know and what do we need to know to evaluate possible management options and develop an integrated management and funding plan?”

The town has a number of documents available on its website at whitelakenc.org.

