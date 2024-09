BLADENBORO — A disaster information session in Bladen County is scheduled for Thursday night.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 521 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bladenboro.

The meeting is for communities impacted recently by hurricanes. A news release said the meeting would be hosted in partnership by the governor’s office and the state departments of Recovery and Resiliency, Emergency Management, Environmental Quality, and Health and Human Services.