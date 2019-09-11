E’town, Verizon moving forward on contract to improve service

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal The road is closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for bridge repair. - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal The tax office has property listed for sale on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and the town has put in an offer. - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Large cranes are working on repairing the bridge close to the bypass. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Better cellular service is in the works in the area of Elizabethtown.

The town is working up a contract with Verizon to put cellphone technology on the water tower. Monday night the board approved to move forward with a lease with the company, with a few stipulations.

“The staff recommends a 15-year term,” Commissioner Howell Clark said in moving his motion.

Verizon will also have access to the site during regular working hours, or with a 48-hour notice to the town, with the exception of emergencies. The lease will be for $30,000 a year.

After a brief closed session a motion was made to bid for purchase land from the county that is a tax foreclosure on Martin Luther King Drive.

Commissioner Rufus Lloyd asked at the lunch meeting that an update be provided about the bridge that is being worked on near the bypass. Asssitant Town Manager Pat DeVane said that he would look into it. Currently the N.C. Department of Transportation has it listed as the estimated completion date of Dec. 9.

The town also approved a quote for the work that was started on the Bladen Crisis building back in 2018.

“This is a quote to complete the project,” said Mayor Sylvia Campbell. “The bathroom was done and it is really nice.”

The work will finish the construction of the concession stand that is at Leinwand Park and also benefit the Dixie Youth Baseball league in spring of 2020. The construction is also expected to improve the appearance of the Bladen Crisis building and make the building more energy efficient. It should be finished by the end of the year.

The town approved an extension for Directional Services Inc. for the streetscaping project. Hurricane Dorian has caused delays. The hope is that the project will wrap up by the end of the month. Another extension is possible.

The board also approved a resolution to continue its partnership with the county with supporting the involuntary commitment transportation services for the town of Elizabethtown. This was made because of some change in legislation that is to come into effect Oct. 1.

Multiple events are coming up in the town including the rescheduled Grape Escape bike event on Saturday and the Mac Campbell Jr. Highway dedication ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

