ELIZABETHTOWN — Only the canvass awaits Monday morning.

The Bladen County Board of Elections met Friday and finished decision-making on absentee-by-mail votes and provisionals from Tuesday’s special election for the 9th District. None of the actions by the board will change the outcome in which state Sen. Dan Bishop, a Republican, defeated Democrat Dan McCready and two others.

A canvass is slated for 11 a.m. on Monday morning. Friday’s meeting was attended only by the chairmen of the county’s two major political parties.

The Bladen board, which had met Monday and Tuesday of last week reviewing absentee ballots, had five absentee-by-mail ballots that were received by 5 p.m. on Election Day. All were deemed valid and approved.

During Tuesday’s election at 12 precincts, there were 34 provisional ballots cast. The board approved five and rejected 29.

The board also will forward its findings of three people voting twice each to the state Board of Elections, and to District Attorney Jon David. It is illegal in North Carolina to vote twice in any election. The board’s decision was unanimous among its three Democrats and two Republicans.

Three different routes were used by the trio voting twice, and two of them were snuffed out. The two caught and limited to just one time voting each voted at one stop, and one of them sent in an absentee-by-mail ballot and the other voted provisionally on Election Day.

The third person was able to vote at one stop and in person on Election Day. Each time was counted.

Bladen County was at the center of a fraud scandal that made this election necessary. Eleven people have been arrested in what investigators have characterized as a ballot harvesting scheme organized by Bladenboro’s McCrae Dowless.

Most provisionals were denied because the voter lived in District 7 rather than District 9.

The board met in closed session regarding personnel but took no action. The staff is operating with interim tags attached. On Sept. 24, the board will convene again to review appilications and narrow the field for interviews.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal