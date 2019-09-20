WHITE LAKE — Hope Campbell took a breath, paused, looked down the path, and searched for the right words.

“My heart is full of joy,” she said. “It’s amazing. This is a fabulous asset.”

Moments earlier, she and Tom Keith flanked Mayor Goldston Womble as he cut the ribbon on White Lake’s recreational path that borders N.C. 53 and U.S. 701. It opened in May, just in time for the 41st annual White Lake Water Festival, and everyone from a crowd of several dozen on Friday afternoon said there’s always someone on it.

“It’s exceeded my expectations,” Womble said.

And that, given the fact he figured it would be popular.

The $733,440 project includes a path with 10,000 linear feet, or just less than two miles. The town funded about $70,000 of the total, with $305,000 coming through a grant with the state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund and the remainder through a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant of $250,000 that required a partial match from the town.

On hand for the celebration were a number of dignitaries and people who made things happen. Robert Hosford, state director for the USDA, and Neil Lewis, of the N.C. Parks and Recreation Authority, spoke to the gathering. Alex Keith represented Tom Keith & Associates while his parents, Anne and Tom, looked on in the crowd. And Womble gave closing remarks before the ribbon was cut.

Campbell and Keith, said the mayor now in his fourth decade of service, were the keys to its success.

It was Campbell — who deflected credit to others — as a member of the White Lake Planning Board who persistently and tirelessly pursued the project that first appeared in the 2000-2020 White Lake Land Use Plan of the Planning & Zoning Board of Adjustment. She said there were calls for support to the mayor and town commissioners, and there were plenty of looks to find the funding for a town that swells to thousands for three-plus months but is only about 800 population year-round.

She said the trigger was bringing on Eddie Madden, Elizabethtown’s town manager, who lent a hand as project manager finding grants.

“He’s the one who escalated this,” she said.

Madden, in turn, has said as have others that Campbell has been the driving force.

It was the Keith family who owned the property where the first phase went in who graciously gave an easement. They didn’t ask for a dime, and from the sound of Tom’s response when Womble mentioned the next phase has a repeat scenario, they won’t next time either.

“Tom Keith and his family gave the grant of the right of way,” Womble said. “We’re eternally grateful for that. It would not have breen possible without the Keith family.

“And Hope Clark Campbell, and her dad, David Clark. The initial dream came from Hope Clark Campbell.”

Alex Keith recalled stories about the property from within his family, and said his late grandfather Fred would be proud of what has happened. Hosford told the group “this area is on the move” and said the USDA would be ready and willing to help with future partnerships. Lewis said of White Lake, “This is truly one of North Carolina’s treasures.”

The project is one of 914 in the last 25 years involving local matching grants handled by the Recreation and Parks Trust Fund, projects he said are worth $190 million.

“You’ve done a tremendous job with this trail,” Lewis said. “Well done!”

Womble also credited the companies of Larry King and the late Joey Taylor, who provided pro bono survey work for the project.

Campbell paused as she considered the accomplishment, the first nearly 2 miles of what everyone hopes will be a 7-mile loop around the entire lake. There are more grants for Madden to find, and more easements to negotiate in addition to those controled by the Keith family.

She gave thanks to God, and to all of those who pitched in and made it happen.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “This is a fabulous asset.”

White Lake Mayor Goldston Womble, flanked by Hope Campbell and Tom Keith, cuts the ceremonial ribbon on the White Lake recreational path.

THEN AND NOW • The following are members who put together the 2000-2020 White Lake Land Use Plan of the Planning & Zoning Board of Adjustment: Chairman Harvey Iwerks, Hope Campbell, Troy Alphin, Sue Corbett, Kenneth Hunt, Larry King, John Clark, the late Harvey Bedsole and the late James Melvin. Clark and Melvin were alternates; Alphin was an extra-territorial jurisdiction representative; and Corbett was an ETJ alternate. • The following are the mayor and commissioners in 2000 for White Lake: Mayor Goldston Womble, Mayor Pro-Tem R. Jefferson Corbett, and commissioners Tim Blount, the late Kathryn Cole Nye, Tom Riel, Donald Smith and Tracey Trivette. • The following are members today of the Planning & Zoning Board of Adjustment: Chairman Dean Hilton, Vice Chairwoman Joy Warren, Harvey Iwerks, Hope Campbell, Ronald Inman, Jake Womble and Marcia deAndrade, and representing the ETJ, Stephanie Ensminger and alternate Wade Lowry. • The following are the mayor and commissioners today for White Lake: Mayor Goldston Womble, Mayor Pro-Tem Tom Riel, and commissioners Tim Blount, Tracey Trivette, Tim Clifton, Paul Evans and Michael Suggs.