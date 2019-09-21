ELIZABETHTOWN — Firefighters in Elizabethtown will soon get safety improvements, the chief said.

Nick West has been working on a program with the health and wellness of his department foremost in his mind. A grant of $35,000 has been secured, of which $15,000 will go toward equipment and $19,000 on nutrition and fitness for firefighters both paid and volunteer.

“We will focus on mental health, and the emotional toll this work takes on us,” West said. “This will also lead to stress reduction and the reduction of cardiac events, along with injury reduction.”

West said the assistance will enable a number of risks encountered by firefighters to be addressed: carpel tunnel, exposure to materials and cancers from exposure to soot. The implementation will address physical and mental health.

The new fire station on the corner of Cypress and Broad streets will play a role. The layout is designed to be conducive to rest and relaxation when on shift; the common areas will have lots of windows for sunlight. The sleeping area will not get morning sun.

“We are working on a plan with the Health and Wellness Center,” West said. “Part of their job is to get one hour of physical training every day.”

The new plan will give each firefighter a plan for health and wellness with a focus on physical training, nutrition, weight loss if needed, and how to properly utilize equipment. An equipment room, designated for physical training, will also be set up in the new fire station, giving them a place to work out that is climate controlled and properly set up.

Other changes are also coming by way of innovation, West said. The newer trucks will have their equipment for breathing that stored outside the main cabin, to reduce contaminants inside the truck.

“This way they aren’t bringing soot into the air inside the truck,” he said.

The Fire Department has also been working on getting new turnout gear, allowing everyone to have an extra set.

“This way they can wash a set once it is dirty, and not have to put it back on for the next call,” West said.

They are also working on creating decontamination areas in the new station, which will give them the chance to get clean sooner, helping them lower the risks from contaminants.

Equipment like this breathing apparatus enable firemen to go into fires and reduce their exposure to smoke, soot and carcinogens. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_fd1.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Equipment like this breathing apparatus enable firemen to go into fires and reduce their exposure to smoke, soot and carcinogens.

Innovations are coming to the new fire trucks, with the breathing equipment being stored outside the truck, said fire chief Nick West of Elizabethtown. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_fd2.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Innovations are coming to the new fire trucks, with the breathing equipment being stored outside the truck, said fire chief Nick West of Elizabethtown.

