DUBLIN — The parade marched through Saturday morning, launching off a beautiful day of crystal clear skies and frolicking fun.

The Dublin Peanut Festival was launched by the West Bladen JROTC.

Costumed performers followed this truck filled with people from Ricky Ds entertainment.

Students from Bladen Community College showed their spirit.

Fun was had on ATVs in the middle of parade.

West Bladen cheerleaders pepped up the crowd.

East Bladen High School’s Army JROTC was showing out on point.

Dublin fireman waved to the crowd in the parade Saturday.

This was one of the tractors out on the route and showed the agricultural spirit of the area.

Madyson Bass is the 2019-20 Greater Miss Carolina Sweetheart Royal Majestic.

These two lovelies were all happiness during the parade route.

This little darling was ready to ride in the firetruck during the parade.

This little peanut was so adorable and ready to share her message about Jesus.

A horseback rider stopped to let the onlookers pet her horse.

Representatives from Dublin shared their excitement for the town, from left, David Hursey, Darryl Dowless, and David Kirby.