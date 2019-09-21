DUBLIN — The parade marched through Saturday morning, launching off a beautiful day of crystal clear skies and frolicking fun.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
The Dublin Peanut Festival was launched by the West Bladen JROTC.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Costumed performers followed this truck filled with people from Ricky Ds entertainment.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Students from Bladen Community College showed their spirit.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Fun was had on ATVs in the middle of parade.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
West Bladen cheerleaders pepped up the crowd.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
East Bladen High School’s Army JROTC was showing out on point.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Dublin fireman waved to the crowd in the parade Saturday.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
This was one of the tractors out on the route and showed the agricultural spirit of the area.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Madyson Bass is the 2019-20 Greater Miss Carolina Sweetheart Royal Majestic.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
These two lovelies were all happiness during the parade route.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
This little darling was ready to ride in the firetruck during the parade.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
This little peanut was so adorable and ready to share her message about Jesus.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
A horseback rider stopped to let the onlookers pet her horse.
Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal
Representatives from Dublin shared their excitement for the town, from left, David Hursey, Darryl Dowless, and David Kirby.
