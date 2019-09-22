DUBLIN — Crystal clear skies were above the frolicking fun of people enjoying funnel cakes, music and fellowship Saturday at the 27th annual Dublin Peanut Festival.

Food was in abundance with variety of vendors. Fried chicken could arrive wrapped in the traditional red and white wrapper, with a few slices of white bread to make it just right.

Cayla Kennedy said her daughter likes to come out and see the parade.

“She likes to get on the jumping houses,” she said, while her daughter was getting her face painted. “I used to come out here when I was little girl.”

An airbrush artist, who had fabulous face-painting skills, left the onlookers with something to watch and the kids with smiles.

“I like the funnel cakes,” Kennedy said. “I was probably 5 years old the first time I come out here.”

Around the back were all the food vendors, with everything from icees, to lemonade, to bottles of water to quench a thirst after standing in the afternoon sun.

“We came out to enjoy the fun, and see the parade and see all the booths set up,” Anna King said. “We are trying out the collard sandwiches now.”

“I came out here to enjoy it with her,” Alyssa Gillis said. “I’ll try a collard sandwich, and I have never had one. I like grandma’s collards.”

Michael Johnson came out because his dad asked him to drive his Mustang in the parade.

“Kids is what brought us out to the festival,” he said.

“We have two kids with us,” said Dawn Johnson, who said it was her first time at the festival. “One is 3 and the other is 1.”

They both said they came out for the car show.

“I went to school out here myself,” Harold Johnson said. “I went to school out here for eight years.”

Dawn and Michael Johnson grew up here, and now live three hours from Dublin.

“We got up at 4 a.m. to get here,” Dawn said.

“I came out to bring my grandchildren,” said Janice Johnson.

A welcome respite was set up in the center of the field behind Dublin Elementary, and folks gathered in chairs under a white tent, visiting and remembering and talking about many things. T-shirts from previous years were thrown out to visitors, and the shirts were soon on the little kids they fit.

This year’s shirt was sold, along with last years, giving folks a chance to pick one up or donate through the purchase of barbecue sandwiches, chips and drinks.

Archie Bullard (left) was painting faces, including Shilah Kennedy, at the Dublin Peanut Festival. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_peanuts1-2.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The Johnson family was both from the area, and the second generation traveled over three hours to get to the peanut festival. From left are Janice and Harold Johnson, and Michael and Dawn Johnson. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_peanuts2-1.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Multiple bouncy houses were set up for the the kids and families to enjoy Saturday at the 27th annual Dublin Peanut Festival. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_peanuts3-1.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

