Hog lawsuits remain unresolved in appeals

Hog farmers across the region remain anxious and awaiting decisions out of Richmond, Virginia.

That’s where the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals is deciding on cases that began last year and continued into the spring. Murphy-Brown, a subsidiary of Smithfield Foods, is the named defendant. Smithfield Foods is part of the WH Group based in Hong Kong, the world’s largest pork producer.

The appeals court has yet to release any ruling. Five nuisance cases have been heard in a Raleigh federal courtroom thus far; another 21 await and none are yet to be scheduled.

In cases thus far, juries have awarded $549,772,400 in damages, a figure reduced by North Carolina punitive damage law to $97.9 million. That figure includes punitive and compensatory amounts.

Notable is that Judge Earl Britt presided over four of the cases with significant difference in results from the case heard by Judge David Faber.

The next case is expected to involve a Sampson County farm owned by the Butler family. It is not known who the judge will be.

There’s also a case in North Carolina Business Court, with 11 insurance companies of Murphy-Brown named as defendants. At issue is who pays for the judgments dealt to Murphy-Brown. The companies don’t believe they should have to pay, citing the hog waste as ordinary pollution in Murphy-Brown’s waste management practice.

They also believe if payment is required, the “other insurance” clauses in the policies would pay first. Farmers have sought their own policies for protection should a claim require reimbursement to Murphy-Brown.

Duplin, Sampson and Bladen counties are the leaders in hog production for the state, and rank among the top 15 in the nation. The industry provides 46,000 jobs in North Carolina, which is second only to Iowa in hog production.

In Tar Heel, Smithfield Foods has the world’s largest production facility and employs about 4,000.

Two of the cases decided thus far are linked to Bladen County. The first case involved Kinlaw Farms, owned by Billy Kinlaw along N.C. 53 where about 15,000 pigs were being raised. The jury on April 26, 2018, said 10 neighbors were to be awarded $50.75 million, an amount reduced to $3.25 million by the punitive damages law.

Pender County farms involving Elizabethtown-based HD3 Farms of the Carolinas’ subsidiary Greenwood Livestock LLC, owned by White Lake businessman Dean Hilton, were involved in the third lawsuit. A judgment of $473.5 million on Aug. 3, 2018, included $450 million in punitive damages and $23.5 million in compensatory damages. State law reduced the combined amount to $94 million.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

