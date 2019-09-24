Editor’s note: Submit items to news@www.bladenjournal.com. Deadlines are Wednesday at noon for Friday’s edition, Friday at noon for Tuesday’s edition.
Sept. 28
• Farm Fest, 7 p.m., Clarkton.
Oct. 1
• Bladen County Health and Human Services Board, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.
• Clarkton Town Board, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2
• Ag ’em Up Day, 9 a.m., Bladen County Park.
Oct. 3
• Ag ’em Up Day, 9 a.m., Bladen County Park.
• Dublin commissioners, 6 p.m., Town Hall.
Oct. 7
• Elizabethtown Planning Board, 6 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.
• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.
• Elizabethtown Town Council, 7 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.
Oct. 8
• Opioid Working Group Meeting, 2 p.m., Bladen County Health Department conference room.
• Navigating Grief, 3 p.m., Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 103 E. Dunham St., Elizabethtown. Topic: Healthy Coping in Grief. Register: 910-515-6689.
• Tar Heel Town Board, 6 p.m., multi-purpose building.
• Boost the ’Boro, 6:30 p.m., Bladenboro Farmers Market.
• White Lake Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., Council Chambers.
• Airport/Economic Development Board, 7:30 p.m., Airport Terminal.
Oct. 9
• Diabetes Forum, 5:30 p.m., Baldwin Branch Baptist Church.
Oct. 10
• Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, 8 a.m., small auditorium, Powell-Melvin Agriculture Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown.
• Bladen County Fire Association Meeting, 7 p.m., Bladen County Emergency Services Training Center. Host: Tobermoy Fire Department.
Oct. 14
• Health & Human Services Agency Advisory Council, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.
• Bladen County Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board of Education public meeting room.
• Bladenboro Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.
• East Arcadia Town Council, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16
• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.
Oct. 21
• Dublin commissioners, 6 p.m., Town Hall.
• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.
Oct. 22
• Bladen Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Benjamin Manor Community Building.
• Bladen Community College trustees, 6 p.m., Williams Administration Building.
Oct. 23
• Diabetes Forum, 5:30 p.m., Baldwin Branch Baptist Church.
Oct. 24
• Sunset & Vine, 6 p.m., Lu Mil Vineyard. Bladen Community College Foundation fundraiser.
Oct. 25
• Beast Fest, 6 p.m., Bladenboro.
Oct. 26
• Beast Fest, 10 a.m., Bladenboro.