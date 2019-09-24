Editor’s note: Submit items to news@www.bladenjournal.com. Deadlines are Wednesday at noon for Friday’s edition, Friday at noon for Tuesday’s edition.

* * *

Sept. 28

• Farm Fest, 7 p.m., Clarkton.

Oct. 1

• Bladen County Health and Human Services Board, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Clarkton Town Board, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2

• Ag ’em Up Day, 9 a.m., Bladen County Park.

Oct. 3

• Ag ’em Up Day, 9 a.m., Bladen County Park.

• Dublin commissioners, 6 p.m., Town Hall.

Oct. 7

• Elizabethtown Planning Board, 6 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

• Elizabethtown Town Council, 7 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

Oct. 8

• Opioid Working Group Meeting, 2 p.m., Bladen County Health Department conference room.

• Navigating Grief, 3 p.m., Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 103 E. Dunham St., Elizabethtown. Topic: Healthy Coping in Grief. Register: 910-515-6689.

• Tar Heel Town Board, 6 p.m., multi-purpose building.

• Boost the ’Boro, 6:30 p.m., Bladenboro Farmers Market.

• White Lake Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., Council Chambers.

• Airport/Economic Development Board, 7:30 p.m., Airport Terminal.

Oct. 9

• Diabetes Forum, 5:30 p.m., Baldwin Branch Baptist Church.

Oct. 10

• Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, 8 a.m., small auditorium, Powell-Melvin Agriculture Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown.

• Bladen County Fire Association Meeting, 7 p.m., Bladen County Emergency Services Training Center. Host: Tobermoy Fire Department.

Oct. 14

• Health & Human Services Agency Advisory Council, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Bladen County Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board of Education public meeting room.

• Bladenboro Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

• East Arcadia Town Council, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

Oct. 21

• Dublin commissioners, 6 p.m., Town Hall.

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

Oct. 22

• Bladen Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Benjamin Manor Community Building.

• Bladen Community College trustees, 6 p.m., Williams Administration Building.

Oct. 23

• Diabetes Forum, 5:30 p.m., Baldwin Branch Baptist Church.

Oct. 24

• Sunset & Vine, 6 p.m., Lu Mil Vineyard. Bladen Community College Foundation fundraiser.

Oct. 25

• Beast Fest, 6 p.m., Bladenboro.

Oct. 26

• Beast Fest, 10 a.m., Bladenboro.