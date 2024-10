ELIZABETHTOWN — The annual Bladen County Senior Center Harvest Festival is Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Center, 450 Smith Circle Drive in Elizabethtown.

Plates of chicken, rice and gravy, with sweet peas and a roll, will be available for $7 supporting the Bladen County Division on Aging. Available will be information on Alzheimer’s and Medicare insurance. There’s a silent auction and several vendors are expected.