Bladen C.C. approves naming rights policy

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College trustees on Tuesday night approved criteria and procedures for naming rights facilities.

The policy is inclusive of new creations, renovations to those existing and also to place a name on a facility that is not undergoing work.

During their regular meeting, trustees also approved a new curriculum program, received an update on the college performance measures, and were given information on the fall enrollment of 1,257 full- and part-time students.

Before finishing, the board gave its OK to use all money afforded it on the STEM and Advanced Manufacturing Technology Training Facility building to help with the campus-wide parking space shortage. The college will transfer $20,000 from the account for parking fees so that a new parking lot costing about $70,000 can be added.

The need had been there, and the detour for the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of N.C. 410 and N.C. 41 increased the urgency.

Jay Stanley, vice president for Finance and Administration, said the new Continuing Education and Workforce Development building will add 40 parking spaces and the spaces for this new lot near the STEM building will add 60.

Already, staff and administrators have given up their assigned parking lots and are using a grass field so students can get the closer spots, and avoid parking on the detour route of Pleasant Grove Church Road.

In presenting the naming policy, Jeff Kornegay said several considerations were received and implemented. He’s the college’s executive vice president and chief academic officer.

Among the highlights of the adopted policy, which is viewed as a guide:

• “Facilities” is deemed to include buildings, rooms, interior spaces, streets, landscaped areas and associated exterior furnishings, courts, athletic fields, open spaces and any other areas owned, operated and controlled by the college.

• The policy applies to donations made directly to the college and its educational foundation. It does not include donations to the foundation for student scholarships.

• The process for naming goes from the president’s recommendation to the Board of Trustees for approval. Anyone can make a recommendation to the president. The policy says the president can recommend exceptions to policy; trustees can accept or reject any request, make exceptions, and modify the policy in the future.

• While the relationship exists, facilities won’t be named for those who have oversight and control at the college. This includes college faculty or staff, trustees, state level community college trustees, the governor, elected officials or state employees.

• Financial gift levels are generally 10 percent of total project costs. They can be made to the Bladen Community College Foundation, and then transferred to the college.

The policy also includes an “out” for the college, with no financial responsibility for returning any received contributions, in the event something unforeseen develops. Spelled out in the document are reputation changes of the benefactor or honoree, or use of the name compromising public trust or dishonoring college standards.

Further, the policy makes mention of the “passage of time,” saying “the standards and achievements deemed to justify a naming action may change and observers of a later age may deem those who have conferred a naming honor at an earlier age to have erred. Namings should not be altered simply because later observers would have made different judgments.”

Board members in attendance — there were two absent — approved the policy unanimously.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

