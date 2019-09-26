ELIZABETHTOWN — Southeastern Carolina Crossroads, a mission in faith-based help and hope over addiction, welcomes everyone to a gospel music celebration Saturday night highlighted by Brian Free & Assurance.

Tickets are available for $25, $15 or $10. They can be obtained through Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehab at 910-862-8181, Bladen Office Supplies at 910-862-4286, Bladen Baptist Association at 910-862-3496, or through a Southeastern Crossroads representative at 910-874-1525.

Concert doors at Elizabethtown Middle School open at 5 p.m. and the music begins at 6 p.m. with special guests The Lumber River Quartet, and Cedron’s Bridge.

Brian Free & Assurance are a nationally renowned gospel trio with scores of music awards and nominations. The highlights include Dove Awards for the Southern Gospel Performance of the Year in 2014, for “Say Amen,” and in 2006 for “Long As I Got King Jesus.”

The group has performed on TBN, the Gospel Music Channel, Prime Time Country (TNN), Hee Haw (CBS), “Today Show” (NBC) and in 27 of the “Gaither Video” series. They were chosen by the BBC in 2014 to represent Elvis Presley’s love of gospel music on “That’s Alright Mama,” a tribute to Presley with his arrangement of “Peace In The Valley.”

Free, at the forefront of Southern gospel music since 1982, sings tenor, Bill Shivers sings lead and Mike Rogers is baritone.

