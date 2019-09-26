ELIZABETHTOWN — Deputies have made an arrest in a case where a father owes child support of $145,684.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol came into contact with Sherman Cromartie, 55, of Bladen County on Sunday night responding to a call about an intoxicated driver. A release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says he is in the jail in Elizabethtown with bail set at $145,684; an order for arrest had been issued by a judge for nonpayment.

The car Cromartie was driving was found in Little River, South Carolina. Cromartie was inside a Circle K Convenience Store.

