ELIZABETHTOWN — The NCWorks Career Center in Bladen County will host an open house Oct. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The center is at 401 Mercer Mill Road in Elizabethtown.

NCWorks is connected to the American Job Center and the Lumber River Workforce Development Board.

The event targets all businesses and employers to meet the staff in Bladen County and tour the facility. Business service information that is available will be explained in the floating format. Light refreshments will also be available.

More information, and an RSVP can be made, by contacting Matthew Ammons. He’s a business enrichment specialist. His phone number is 910-775-9778, and his email is matt.ammons@lrcog.org.

