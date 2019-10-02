Conner’s Law passes General Assembly, awaits governor’s signature

Kevin T. Conner - -

RALEIGH — A law honoring a fallen state trooper who grew up in Bladenboro is awaiting the signature of Gov. Roy Cooper.

Conner’s Law, named for Kevin Conner, would enhance penalties for deadly assaults on law enforcement officers and increase the death benefit paid to the family of a fallen officer. Brenden Jones, a District 46 Republican representing Columbus and Robeson counties, is a primary sponsor of House Bill 283 along with District 10 Republican John R. Bell, House Speaker Tim Moore of District 111, and District 110 Republican Kelly E. Hastings.

“Almost one year to the day that we lost Kevin, Conner’s Law is on the way to the Governor’s desk,” said Rep. Brenden Jones in a news release. “We have cried, grieved, and mourned for our friend Kevin. But, let us rejoice today in his memory. Thanks to all who have help and encouraged me in this process. Thanks to my co-sponsors, as well as Senator Danny E. Britt Jr. for carrying this in the Senate for me. Godspeed B-551.”

Conner was fatally shot early Oct. 17 by the driver of a pickup during a traffic stop in the Sellerstown community south of Whiteville.

The bill would increase the penalty for assaulting an officer with a firearm from a Class E felony to Class D. This means jail time would be required for anyone convicted under the state sentencing guidelines. It also doubles the death benefit paid to the family.

Jones is the House deputy majority leader and Bell is the House majority leader. The 18 other sponsors on the bill include Republican William D. Brisson of Dublin, who has constituents in Bladen and Sampson counties.

Conner, born and raised in Bladenboro, made a home with his wife and two children in the Williams Township community of Columbus County. He died later that morning at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

Charged with his murder were Raheem Cole Dashanell Davis, identified as the driver of the pickup Conner stopped, and Chauncy Askew, a passenger in the truck.

Conner was a graduate of the old Bladenboro High School. He was an 11-year veteran of the patrol.

Hilton Berry Cox II, Loren Halsey and Fair Bluff Police Department Corp. Lee Hamilton Alsbrooks were each awarded the Colonel’s Appreciation Award by the Highway Patrol in a ceremony at the North Carolina Training Academy in Raleigh. Cox and Halsey came to the aid of Conner along the highway, relayed suspect information and Alsbrooks later observed the vehicle sought by lawmen and took action leading to the capture of a suspect.

Conner was remembered with a moment of silence at high school football games at Whiteville, West Bladen and East Bladen. Conner has been remembered since then in a number of ways, including a marker in front of the Bladen County Courthouse and in a memorial service for fallen officers held in May at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

