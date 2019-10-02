CLARKTON — Tuesday night the board for the town of Clarkton heard from resident Linda Croom about Bladen Disaster Recovery Team.

Croom explained that the group was created and made up of community leaders.

“You all remember the devastation that was Hurricane Florence,” she said. “We hope we never have a situation like that again.”

“But just to let you know that we have hub leaders that are in all the communities.”

Those hub leaders are in place to assist with coordinating local resources, with a goal of avoiding duplication of services and efforts while spacing out available resources to meet the needs.

“In that hub you have a group of people that are the contact persons,” she said.

Croom and Debbie Huestess have that role for Clarkton.

“If we have another disaster like we did, they would be in contact with us, and we would tell them what we have need of,” she said.

The First Baptist Church of Clarkton would be the distribution site for supplies. Croom has made contact with several of the churches and community leaders to be a part of their hub team, but they have not met yet.

“There are still a lot of houses they are trying to get complete so people can move back in,” she said. “There is a dire need for volunteers, and if anybody has any extra time I am sure they would be glad to find a place for you.”

Croom also mentioned that their emergency operations center can send buses to pick up people and take them to where there are generators and the resources to feed people.

“It’s a working process,” she said. “I hope that in the next one that we will be a little bit more prepared.”

Other business included the approval of requests by the town maintenance director, Chris Hall, for more parts of the water meters, some of which were ruined by flooding in the previous storms.

The donation to the Dixie Youth Baseball program will be going straight to the electric company for the lights at the ball field.

The town is also looking into replacing the air conditioner at the depot building. It has had several breakdowns.

“It’s a 20-year-old unit and we have pieced it together as best as we can,” Hall said. “It’s just at that time to put a new one in its place.”

A bingo parlor outside the city limits came up for discussion, and town attorney Clifton Hester said that any action regarding any law breaking would have to be addressed by the Sheriff’s Office.

