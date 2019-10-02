FAYETTEVILLE — Residents around the Fayetteville Public Works plant with operable reverse osmosis systems will see an end to bottled water deliveries this month.

The Department of Environmental Quality sent out an email stating that Chemours will be notifying residents with those installed systems through a letter. That letter will provide homeowners at least 14 days notice that the bottled water delivery will be discontinued.

The areas west of the the Cape Fear River are still waiting to hear about the public water feasibility analysis, and the release stated that it is still under review. No more granular activated carbon filtrations systems will be installed in either Bladen or Cumberland counties until that fine determination has been made.

Those that are eligible for the GAC systems or public water will still be receiving bottled water.

The homes that are eligible for the reverse osmosis systems will still have them installed.

To find out eligibility to receive these filtration systems, go to https://bit.ly/2JPp4I5. For questions about bottled water delivery, call 910-678-1101.