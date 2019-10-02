ELIZABETHTOWN — The Friends of the Bay Lakes in inviting the public to Jones Lake State Park for its Fall Festival two weeks from Saturday.

The family-friendly event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 19. Multiple activities are planned.

“We do two events a year, the fall festival and the Easter egg hunt,” said Jessica Lennon, administrative associate at the park. “We will have a costume contest with prizes, as well as trophies, medals and ribbons.”

The event is free, but games are 50 cents each or a wrist band is $5 for unlimited games.

“There will be a DJ and a cake walk too,” she said.

Goody bags, face painting, crafts, concessions and hayrides are also a part of the extravaganza.

“Different agencies also come and set up,” Lennon said.

The money raised in this event goes to the Friends of the Bay Lakes, a nonprofit helping fund future community events and programs at the park.

