ELIZABETHTOWN — Dates for the third annual Pork & Beats Festival are set, and there will be cash prizes and trophies as part of the fun.

This year the event will be Nov. 15-16, again centrally located at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown.

The whole hog cook-off, which is sanctioned by the N.C. Pork Council, will have up to 20 teams competing. First place is $1,250 and a trophy; second place is $750 and a trophy; and third place is $500 and a trophy.

A cooks meeting will be held Friday night, with the hogs being available around 7 p.m. The judging will be the next morning at 8 a.m. The winners will be announced at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The pork will be chopped and ready for barbecue plates around 11 a.m. The plates will include barbecue, baked beans, slaw and a roll.

There will be activities for kids, vendors, food and music by the BlackWater Rhythm & Blues Band.

For more information contact Tony Parrish at 910-536-6464 or email him at tparrish@elizabethtownnc.org.