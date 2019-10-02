RALEIGH — The presence of PFAS compounds in groundwater wells in New Hanover County is continuing, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality says.

Three rounds of sampling in public water supply wells have taken place since May. It was then that the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority released results of detections in wells in their system.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known by the acronym PFAS, are a group of man-made chemicals that includes PFOA, PFOS, GenX and many other chemicals.

GenX is a trade name for C3 dimer acid, a compound used in high-performance applications in the aerospace and energy industries, and in the manufacture of products such as food packaging and nonstick coatings. It’s also a byproduct of certain manufacturing processes. HFPO-DA, an acronym for hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid, is another name for one member of a large family of chemical compounds known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

Chemours has been under the microscope regionally since June 2017, when the StarNews newspaper of Wilmington reported GenX was being discharged into the Cape Fear River. The river supplies drinking water to some municipalities downstream, including Wilmington.

The detections found by CFPUA were below the lifetime health advisory set by the EPA in 2016, and the GenX detections set by the Department of Health and Human Services in 2017.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal