ELIZABETHTOWN — A flu drive-thru is set for Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bladen County Health Department, 300 Mercer Mill Road in Elizabethtown.

A release says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination by the end of October.

The insurances accepted are Medcost, Blue Cross-Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Cigna, Medicare and Medicaid.

Costs for those without insurance are:

• ages 65-and-older, high dose vaccine, $70 plus a $20 administration fee.

• ages 50-64, high dose vaccine, $70 plus a $20 administration fee.

• regular flu vaccine, $45 plus a $20 administration fee.

• preservative free, $45 plus a $20 administration fee.

Payment is required at the time of service for those without insurance; those with insurance should bring their insurance card.

Everyone should present photo ID.

More information is available by calling the Health Department at 910-862-6900.