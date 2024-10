ELIZABETHTOWN — Information and classes are scheduled for parents considering fostering or adopting children, says a release from the Bladen County Health Department.

An information session is Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Oct. 22. Each class begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Health Department, 208 E. McKay St. in Elizabethtown.

More information is available by calling the Health Department at 910-862-6800.