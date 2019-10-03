DUBLIN — Community colleges in rural North Carolina are often believed to be serving the county where they are located.

But so very often, the 58 that make up the N.C. Community College System are drawing not just from one or two other counties, but several.

In the most recent trustees meeting, Bladen Community College leaders were updated on the fall enrollment breakdown. From that update, here’s five to know:

Mostly steady

The college enrolled 1,257 this fall, and that includes 646 part-time and 611 full-time. The numbers are mostly steady from years past, with fall 2018 at 1,209, fall 2017 at 1,210, fall 2016 at 1,228 and fall 2015 at 1,358.

The college is drawing more women than men. This fall’s classes have 69 percent women.

By age, the greatest number is ages 14 to 20, a group that includes 664 students, or 53 percent. Another 29 percent are ages 21-30. The average age is 24.

The college has seen an increase in Hispanic students. Barry Priest, vice president for Student Services, said it is at 10 percent of the student population, up from about 6 percent a few years ago.

55 percent

Bladen County supplies the majority of students, but it’s not overwhelmingly so at 55 percent.

The remaining 45 percent includes more than 300 students from Robeson County that make up 29 percent of the student population.

Another 25 counties and one other state are represented in the student enrollment.

Studies

There are 26 programs of study listed for the fall enrollees.

By far, not surprisingly, are those getting general education. High school students in the College Transfer Pathways number 191, and high school students in the Career Technical Pathways total 125. Another 94 are in the Bladen Early College High School.

Since the Career and College Promise legislation, the college has seen the Career Transfer Pathways enrollment go from 32 in 2012 to 191 this year, and the Career Technical Pathways enrollment increase from 62 in fall 2012 to 125 this year. The latter was at 141 in 2018.

Financial aid

Bladen Community College counts, with duplications, 1,413 students receiving financial assistance this fall.

This includes more than 700 receiving better than $2.7 million through the federal Pell Grant program. The next largest group is 181 in the Federal Supplemental Opportunity Grant Program.

The Bladen Community College Foundation awarded scholarships valued at $58,332 to 84 students.

FTEs

FTEs are the all-important element of the college’s operating budget. It’s an acronym for full-time equivalent.

For every hour a student sits in class, the college earns budget FTEs. It takes 512 hours to equal one FTE. All classes earn credit toward FTEs.

For the most recent full year in, the college earned 1,158 FTEs in 2018-19. That is up from 1,122 the year before; 1,112 in 2016-17; and 1,085 in 2015-16.

When it comes to the state’s allocation of dollars to the community college system, all 58 share in the pool of money. The FTEs determine the percentage of the pool each college is awarded.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal