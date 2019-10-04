ELIZABETHTOWN — A theft warning for golf carts, motorcycles and four-wheelers has been issued by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

A release says there has been “a rash of property thefts in the county lately.”

Owners are urged to take precaution to secure their property. A recent theft involved a John Deere Gator near Bladenboro, which has since been returned by deputies.

Anyone with information on property theft, including the increased activity, is asked to call lawmen at 910-862-6960 or 911.

