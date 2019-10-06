BURGAW — Two workshops featuring genealogy research speaker Beverly Tetterton are Oct. 19 at Pender County Library.

Each is free and begins at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively. The library is at 103 S. Cowan St., and is home to the Dallas Herring Carolina Heritage Research Center.

The morning session includes an introduction to family history, research, census records, vital statistics, passenger and immigration lists, and cemetery records. In the afternoon, participants will be introduced to research in newspapers, church records, land and tax records, wills and estates, military records, and a brief bit about DNA research.

Registration can be made by calling 910-259-1234, or going online to bit.ly/pcl-genealogy.

Lunch, at $9 and requiring advance signup, is available between sessions. Restaurants are also nearby.

Tetterton served as research librarian in the North Carolina Room at New Hanover County Public Library for 31 years. She is credited with creating the first digital archives in the state.