WHITEVILLE — Southeastern Health, headquartered in Lumberton, has opened Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville.

The facility is at 117 E. Main St. The clinic handles walk-in urgent care, orthopedics, and neurosurgery.

The staff includes Nurse Practitioner Robin Rye, Orthopedist Dr. Staley T. Jackson, and Neurosurgeon Dr. Saksith Smithason.

To schedule an appointment, call 910-207-6514 for orthpedics and 910-671-9298 for neurosurgery.