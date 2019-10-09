CEO named to industry board

CHICAGO — The CEO of the Bladen Journal’s ownership company is a member of the Board of Directors for one of the industry’s largest advocates for newspapers.

America’s Newspaper is an association formed by the merger of the Inland Press Association and the Southern Newspaper Publishers Association. Their inauguaral annual meeting was held this month in October, with Scott Champion named to the board.

A release says, “America’s Newspapers will continue the work of Inland and SNPA in providing research, education and practical information all aimed at optimizing their business, deepening their community engagement and enhancing the quality of their journalism.”

In addition to Champion, other members of the board include Chris Reen president; Alan Fisco, vice president; Nat Lea, treasurer; Cameron Nutting Williams, secretary; Heidi Wright, Tim Prince, Rick O’Conner, Matt Lindsay, Matthew Gray, Michaerl Gebhart, Michael Fishman, Stacey Hill, Brian Jarvis, Ted McGrew, Leonard Woolsey, Emily Walsh, Jeff Patterson, Bill Barker, John Bussian, Matt McMillan, James Paxton, John Rung, Jason Taylor and Judi Terzotis.