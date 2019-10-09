Home News Dementia Friends meets on Oct. 29 News Dementia Friends meets on Oct. 29 October 9, 2019 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint BLADENBORO — The Bladen County Division of Aging will have its quarterly Dementia Friends meeting on Oct. 29. The meeting is at 10:30 a.m. at the Bladenboro Community Building. All are invited. Bladen Journal View Comments Elizabethtown broken clouds enter location 16.7 ° C 17.1 ° 16 ° 82 % 2.6kmh 75 % Sat 18 ° Sun 17 ° Mon 22 ° Tue 24 ° Wed 21 °