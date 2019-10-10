EAST ARCADIA — Water analyzed from the Cape Fear River four and five years ago on the opposite end of the county from the Chemours plant far exceeded state safety standards, an N.C. State professor says.

The StarNews of Wilmington reported this week the recent analysis of 2014 and 2015 samples showed per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known by the acronym PFAS. These are a group of man-made chemicals that includes PFOA, PFOS, GenX and many others.

Dr. Detlef Knappe, the newspaper reported, sent an email Monday to state regulators and the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority. His message said total PFAS concentrations of 130,000 parts per trillion were found in a 2015 water sample taken just above Lock and Dam No. 1.

The state health goal for GenX is 140 parts per trillion.

Raw water intakes for the utility authority and the Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority are just above the dam.

“Given its fairly typical GenX concentration of 780 ng/L, I think results for this sample provide a reasonable snapshot of PFAS levels in drinking water of communities that sourced their water at Lock and Dam 1 prior to discharge control at the Fayetteville Works in mid-June of 2017,” Knappe wrote in the email, the StarNews reported.

Other river water samples taken in 2014 just south of Fayetteville Works showed PFAS levels at even higher concentrations, the newspaper said.

GenX has been a concern since June 2017 when the StarNews first broke the story of its contamination of the river. Chemours said its plant at the Cumberland-Bladen county line had discharges since about 1980.

Chemours is now prevented from dumping any process water into the Cape Fear and has been ordered to eliminate almost all PFAS air emissions. Regulators say there is groundwater contamination, and Knappe and others believe PFAS could last a long time in the environment.

“Given the levels of PFAS in groundwater beneath the Fayetteville Works, which regulators believe migrates to the Cape Fear, and given that researchers believe there’s PFAS in the miles of river sediment between the plant and our raw water intake at Kings Bluff, we’re likely to continue to see Chemours’ PFAS in our raw water for some time,” Cape Fear Public Utility Authority spokesman Vaughn Hagerty said in a statement Wednesday.

In September 2018, Chemours unveiled plans for a $75 million facility that will house a thermal oxidizer, calcium flouride system and cooling tower. The project includes an additional investment of $25 million for ongoing work until the thermolysis and water treatment is online.

Per the consent order the thermal oxidizer is supposed to be in place and operational by Dec. 31 of this year. The machinery is designed to remove contaminants from the air.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal