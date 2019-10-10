ELIZABETHTOWN — The front lawn of Bladen County Hospital was set up Tuesday at lunchtime to celebrate the grand reopening of the renovated facility.

The hospital, which has suffered many damages from the last few hurricanes, has been renovated to the point of close to 85 percent completion.

“Beyond Florence and Matthew this hospital suffered a lot of damage and it’s been a little over a year since we started reconstruction,” said Mark Cobb, hospital president. “We lost both our operating rooms and we lost a lot of our ceiling and our roof.”

The flat roof sustained damage, in part because drain spouts were unable to handle the 35.93 inches of rain from Hurricane Florence.

“We are happy that we are back open for business and we are asking the people of Bladen County to bring their health-care needs to the hospital or to our clinics here to support their county and their hospital,” Cobb said. “Total completion is probably about another 90 days. We have a little bit of work to do in our emergency department, and in our lab. We are currently under construction on the roof.”

The hospital, part of Cape Fear Valley Health, is getting a new roof. Cobb said it should eliminate a lot of the water leakage and problems.

Cobb had multiple people that he recognized for their support of the hospital, and he shared his thanks for all the staff as well.

“A big part of our renovation could not have been possible if it were not for the BluSky guys,” he said.

BluSky has been the restoration company that has been working with the hospital, creating spaces that Cobb said are comparable to hospitals at Duke or Chapel Hill, with modern, state of the art lighting.

“They are 100 percent the reason that it has been done as good as it has,” said Cobb. “I thank you guys.

“We are awful proud to say we are reopened for business.”

The reopening, which doubled as the monthly luncheon of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, was catered by Southern Smoke out of Garland in Sampson County, with special guest Matthew Register.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Bladen County Hospital President Mark Cobb spoke about the nearly complete renovations of the hospital Tuesday, explaining that the renovations include the operating rooms. A new roof is also going to happen, since that was a large cause of the damage to the facility after the last major hurricanes. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_cobb.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Bladen County Hospital President Mark Cobb spoke about the nearly complete renovations of the hospital Tuesday, explaining that the renovations include the operating rooms. A new roof is also going to happen, since that was a large cause of the damage to the facility after the last major hurricanes.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal